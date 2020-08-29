ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Rice exporter's and philanthropic organizations organized the first aid training for rice transplanter's planter's women and their families in different district of Punjab province.

The organization including Rice Partners Ltd (RPL) in collaboration with Helvetas Pakistan organized the "One Day First Aid Training" for rice transplanter's families in four villages namely Qila Bhattian Wala, Saikham, Miana Thatha and Bhoye Pur of district Sheikhupura of the Punjab province.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) Rice Partners Pvt, Muhammad Ali Tariq while concluding the firt phase of training session of agri-women families said approximately 300 women rice transplater's and their family members attended these trainings in different district of the Punjab province, said a news release here on Saturday.

Authorized Trainers of Rescue 1122 Muridke Station, Muhammad Imran Sherazi and Muhammad Tahir provided training to the rice transplanters and their children on different techniques of first aid.

The trainers explained about Basic Life Support i.e fracture management, bleeding control, burn emergency management, snake biting emergency management, Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Foreign Body Airway Obstruction (FBAO).

They also gave awareness to the participants about prevention from Corona Virus and trained them about use of hand sanitizer and face mask.

Muhammad Ali Tariq said RPL is working for the wellbeing of farmers and farm laborers from past many years through provision of laser land leveling on 50 per cent cost sharing basis.

He said, "We are also conducting trainings on water saving techniques, and ensuring decent working conditions for rice transplanters and their children by establishing Community Child care Centres, distribution of food packs and backpack canopy kits from past few decades.

Tariq said RPL prioritized to improve the livelihood of the farmers and so far about 28,000 farmers are trained by RPL in different trades for improving their skills and shaping future.

COO of RPL said key objective of the trainings was to train ice transplanters to handle the medical emergency during work or any other place.

Project Officer RPL Rizwan Ali said First Aid Trainings are the component of ensuring decent working conditions for rice transplanters and their children.

The response of the participants was appreciable and they made commitment to disseminate the knowledge to other people of their localities.

Zafar Iqbal (Head Sustainability RPL) and Rizwan Ali (Project Officer RPL) distributed first aid boxes at the end.