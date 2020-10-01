UrduPoint.com
RTO Multan Recovers Rs 11 Bln Tax In Sep 2020, 30 Pc Growth Achieved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:50 PM

Regional Tax Office (RTO) Multan has recovered taxes worth Rs 11 billion in September 2020 surpassing not only the monthly target but also registering 30 per cent growth compared to last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Regional Tax Office (RTO) Multan has recovered taxes worth Rs 11 billion in September 2020 surpassing not only the monthly target but also registering 30 per cent growth compared to last year.

According to official sources, RTO Multan was given the target of Rs 10.547 billion and in response Rs 11 billion tax was collected till Sep 30, 2020. This figure was also 30 per cent above the Rs 8.516 billion tax recovery made in Sep 2019, officials said.

