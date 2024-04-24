RTO Peshawar Makes Historic Seizure Of Illegal Cigarettes Worth Rs 162.6 Mln
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) In a historic achievement, the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) team has seized 1,869 packerites of non-duty/non-TTS cigarettes, of around Rs 162.
6 million, during a raid at a warehouse located at Yar Hussain, Swabi.
Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana and Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir commended the historical achievement and timely action by RTO, Peshawar, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.
