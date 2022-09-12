UrduPoint.com

Rupee Continues To Lose Value Against US Dollar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 12, 2022 | 03:41 PM

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

The forex dealers say that the greenback has gained Rs0.72 in the interbank to trade at Rs229.90 against rupee while the banks are selling it at Rs230.40.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12th, 2022) The rupee continued to lose its value against the US Dollar in the interbank market.

The downfall of rupee is continued even after Pakistan recieved a $1.6 billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The forex dealers say that the greenback has gained Rs0.72 in the interbank to trade at Rs229.90 against rupee while the banks are selling it at Rs230.40.

The US dollar is being traded between Rs235 to Rs237 in the open market.

The State Bank of Pakistan said:

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakist ..

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakistani real estate players at the ..

22 minutes ago
 Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches ex ..

Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches executive portal of NFRCC

2 hours ago
 PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on acce ..

PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on accession to throne

2 hours ago
 Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood vict ..

Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood victims

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: How Sri-Lanka defeated Pakistan in ..

Asia Cup 2022: How Sri-Lanka defeated Pakistan in final match?

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022 final: Poor batting, fielding irk Pa ..

Asia Cup 2022 final: Poor batting, fielding irk Pakistan cricket fans

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.