Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

The forex dealers say that the greenback has gained Rs0.72 in the interbank to trade at Rs229.90 against rupee while the banks are selling it at Rs230.40.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12th, 2022) The rupee continued to lose its value against the US Dollar in the interbank market.

The downfall of rupee is continued even after Pakistan recieved a $1.6 billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The US dollar is being traded between Rs235 to Rs237 in the open market.

The State Bank of Pakistan said: