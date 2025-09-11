Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 09:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Rupee on Thursday appreciated by 04 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.56 against the previous day’s closing Rs 281.60.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.5 and Rs 282.8, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 27 paisa to close at Rs 329.

20 against the last day’s closing of Rs 329.47, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.90, whereas a decrease of 46 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 380.56 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 381.02.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 02 paisa each and closed at Rs 76.65 and Rs 75.04, respectively.

