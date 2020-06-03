Rupee recovers 57 paisas against dollar in interbank

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee recovered 57 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Wednesday to close at Rs 164.32 compared to the last closing of Rs 164.89

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 163.5 and Rs 164.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 16 paisas to close at Rs 184.25 against the last day's trading of Rs 184.09.

The Japanese yen dropped by 01 paisa Rs 1.51 whereas a decrease of 15 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 206.78 as compared to its last closing of Rs 206.91.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham decreased by 15 paisas and 16 paisas to close at Rs 43.77 and Rs 44.73 respectively.