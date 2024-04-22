Rupee sheds 03 paisa against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Monday gained paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.33 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Monday gained paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.33 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.30.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.7 and Rs280.45 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 20 paisa to close at Rs296.63 against the last-day closing of Rs296.43, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.79, whereas a decline of Rs2.02 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs344.26 compared to the last closing of Rs346.28.

The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 and 02 paisa to close at Rs75.78 and Rs74.20 respectively.