Russia, Belarus Sign Plan On Joint Production Of 19-Seat Planes - Official

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 09:59 PM

Russia and Belarus have signed an action plan to jointly produce two-motor 19-seat planes, the press service of Belarus' State Authority for Military Industry announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Russia and Belarus have signed an action plan to jointly produce two-motor 19-seat planes, the press service of Belarus' State Authority for Military Industry announced on Monday.

The chairman of Belarus' State Authority for Military Industry, Dmitry Pantus, and Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Oleg Bocharov have signed a complex interstate program on cooperation in the aircraft industry at the Innoprom international industrial exhibition in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

"We have reached agreements in principle on joint manufacturing and establishing in Belarus the mass production of two-motor 19-seat planes.

An action plan for the realization of this agreement has been signed by the heads of the JSC Ural Civil Aviation Factory and JSC 558 Aircraft Repair Plant (in the city of Baranavichi in western Belarus)," the statement by the authority read.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko said in a speech at Innoprom that Belarus, with Russia's support, would commence the production of two-motor planes on its territory. According to the prime minister, this project will mark the transition of Belarus into the club of aircraft-producing countries.

