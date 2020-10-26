Russia, Greece Interested in Overcoming Decline in Bilateral Trade Turnover - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Moscow and Athens are both interested in overcoming a drop in the countries' trade caused by the coronavirus pandemic as soon as possible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday at a joint press conference following a meeting with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias.

"On bilateral issues, of course, we expressed an interest that some decline in trade [turnover] due to the pandemic should be overcome as soon as possible," Lavrov said.

Within this context, the Russian diplomat noted the significant role of the Russian-Greek Commission for Economic, Industrial, Scientific and Technological Cooperation in restoring the trade turnover levels.

The commissions' cochairs communicated through videoconferencing, Lavrov added.

"As soon as the situation allows, we hope to have a full-fledged plenary session of this mixed commission," the minister said.

The Russian foreign minister is currently on a working visit to the Hellenic Republic. His agenda also includes talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his predecessor, Alexis Tsipras.