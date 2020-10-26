UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Greece Interested In Overcoming Decline In Bilateral Trade Turnover - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 08:40 PM

Russia, Greece Interested in Overcoming Decline in Bilateral Trade Turnover - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Moscow and Athens are both interested in overcoming a drop in the countries' trade caused by the coronavirus pandemic as soon as possible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday at a joint press conference following a meeting with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias.

"On bilateral issues, of course, we expressed an interest that some decline in trade [turnover] due to the pandemic should be overcome as soon as possible," Lavrov said.

Within this context, the Russian diplomat noted the significant role of the Russian-Greek Commission for Economic, Industrial, Scientific and Technological Cooperation in restoring the trade turnover levels.

The commissions' cochairs communicated through videoconferencing, Lavrov added.

"As soon as the situation allows, we hope to have a full-fledged plenary session of this mixed commission," the minister said.

The Russian foreign minister is currently on a working visit to the Hellenic Republic. His agenda also includes talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his predecessor, Alexis Tsipras.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Visit Athens Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution prohibits endangering mental, p ..

1 minute ago

UAE’s 20by2020 Initiative brings life-changing w ..

16 minutes ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to focus on challe ..

46 minutes ago

UAE keen to enhance coordination and communication ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates virtual edition of W ..

1 hour ago

Lawyers’ campaigns get momentum as PBC elections ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.