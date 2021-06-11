Russia lifted ban on imports of Pakistani rice

Russia has allowed the import of rice from Pakistan after fulfillment of quarantine protocols and phytosanitary guidelines, which would further help to enhance exports of rice from the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Russia has allowed the import of rice from Pakistan after fulfillment of quarantine protocols and phytosanitary guidelines, which would further help to enhance exports of rice from the country.

A press release issued by Ministry of National food Security and Research on Thursday said that Russia had lifted ban on import of rice from Pakistan from 11 June 2021 based on implementation of Department of Plant Protection and Plant Quarantine Division phytosanitary guidance document.

Muhammad Sohail Shahzad Director Technical Quarantine of DPP was negotiating with NPPO Russia for the last year for lifting of ban on import of Pakistani rice into Russia.

He had provided all requisite technical information, assurances on Pakistan Plant Quarantine system, pest surveillance and control program in rice growing area to Russian authorities.

Initially four rice exporting firms two from Karachi, one from Lahore and one from Chiniot have been accorded approved by NPPO Russia for import of rice from Pakistan to Russia.

The permission to others rice units shall be subject to virtual verification by plant quarantine division of DPP, it added.

The local farming community and industry has commended the efforts of Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Ghufran Memon, Secretary Ministry , Allah Ditta Abid Director General, Muhammad Sohail Shahzad Director Technical Quarantine and Nasir Hameed Trade Minister Embassy of Pakistan in Russia in taking up and pursuing the matter with Russian authorities.