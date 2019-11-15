Russia Ready to Cut Price for Direct Gas Supplies to Ukraine by 25% - Putin

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Russia is ready to cut the price for direct gas supplies to Ukraine by up to 25 percent, President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference in the Brazilian capital.

"We told them that even if we supplied them directly we could afford a 20 percent reduction in the price, even 25 percent," he said.

Putin added that Russia had long been open to working with Ukraine on gas transit and deliveries that would be cheaper than those of "reverse flow" supplies.

"We are ready to work with Ukraine on our gas transit to Ukraine and on direct supplies to Ukraine at prices that would be lower than what it pays for Russian gas sent back from Europe," Putin stressed.

The Russian president warned that there was a risk of disruption in gas transit through Ukraine to Europe. He added that claims made against Russia's Gazprom by Ukrainian state-run energy giant Naftogaz only aggravated the situation.