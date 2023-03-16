Russia, Syria Could Sign Agreement on Economic Cooperation in Coming Weeks - Assad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russia and Syria will sign an agreement on economic cooperation, which will cover several projects that will be evaluated and approved individually, in the coming weeks, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik.

Sputnik was the first international news agency to interview the Syrian president right after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

"Projects are being considered now, and the agreement will be signed later, in a few weeks, but this item (on the agenda) was left for consideration by each company and each project.

Each project will be evaluated individually later. This is a part of the mechanism to monitor the projects and their success," Assad said.

The president added that a joint Syrian-Russian commission has been discussing a number of projects during talks in Moscow over the past several days.

"Once the agreement is signed, these projects will be announced, after which all interested companies will be able to apply to participate in these projects," the president said, adding that the actual cost of the projects will be known at that time.