Russia to Export 830,000 Tonnes of Oil to Tajikistan on Duty-Free Basis in 2021- Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia will export 830,000 tonnes of oil products to Tajikistan on a duty-free basis in 2021, the press service of the Tajik Energy and Water Resources Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Russia will export 830,000 tonnes of oil products to Tajikistan on a duty-free basis in 2021, the press service of the Tajik Energy and Water Resources Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

"In the following year, Russia will export 830,000 tonnes of oil products to Tajikistan on a duty-free basis - 260,000 tonnes of automobile gasoline, 310,000 tonnes of diesel fuel, 40,000 tonnes of jet engine fuel, 30,000 tonnes of heating oil, 40,000 tonnes of bitumen, 100,000 tonnes of oil coke and 50,000 tonnes of liquefied gas," the press service said.

In 2013, Russia and Tajikistan signed an agreement on cooperation in the sphere of oil products supply that set out plans for Russia to export oil products to Tajikistan without the imposition of duties.

The agreement allows Dushanbe to import Russian oil products at a lower price, but the document prohibits the re-export of Russian oil to other countries. According to the Russian Finance Ministry, the export duty for Russia's crude oil amounts to $42 per tonne, with the oil price set at $343.4 per tonne.