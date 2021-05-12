- Home
- Business
- News
- Russia to Launch Mass Production of MC-21, Baikal, Il-114-300 Planes - Prime Minister
Russia To Launch Mass Production Of MC-21, Baikal, Il-114-300 Planes - Prime Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:13 PM
Russia plans to launch large-scale production of MC-21, Baikal and Il-114-300 aircraft, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Wednesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Russia plans to launch large-scale production of MC-21, Baikal and Il-114-300 aircraft, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Wednesday.
"We plan to start mass production of competitive types of transport, medium-haul MC-21, light-engine Baikal and regional Il-114-300," Mishustin told the lower chamber of the Russian parliament.
"We will construct new icebreakers and river-sea-type vessels," the prime minister continued.