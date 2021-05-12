Russia to Launch Mass Production of MC-21, Baikal, Il-114-300 Planes - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Russia plans to launch large-scale production of MC-21, Baikal and Il-114-300 aircraft, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Wednesday.

"We plan to start mass production of competitive types of transport, medium-haul MC-21, light-engine Baikal and regional Il-114-300," Mishustin told the lower chamber of the Russian parliament.

"We will construct new icebreakers and river-sea-type vessels," the prime minister continued.