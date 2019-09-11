UrduPoint.com
Russia To Take Into Account Global Economic Slowdown Amid US-China Trade Row - Medvedev

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 03:21 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The global economy is experiencing a slowdown due to the US-China trade dispute, and Russia will have to take this into account, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

The pace of economic growth is ultimately impacted by events taking place in world politics, Medvedev told Rossiya 24's Dialogue tv program.

"A lot will depend on what will happen [in world politics]," Medvedev said, adding that because of the trade strife between the United States and China "the global economy is slowing down."

"We will have to take decisions on adjusting our development rate," Medvedev explained.

