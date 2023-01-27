Founder and co-CEO of the XTX Markets algorithmic trading company Alexander Gerko, who recently abandoned the Russian citizenship, has topped the list of the United Kingdom's 100 biggest taxpayers in 2022 after paying more than 487 million pounds sterling ($603.3 million) in taxes, The Times reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Founder and co-CEO of the XTX Markets algorithmic trading company Alexander Gerko, who recently abandoned the Russian citizenship, has topped the list of the United Kingdom's 100 biggest taxpayers in 2022 after paying more than 487 million Pounds sterling ($603.3 million) in taxes, The Times reported on Friday.

The UK's 100 largest taxpayers have paid a total of 5.2 billion pounds sterling to the treasury, with over 2.3 billion paid by individuals included in the top 10 of the list, the report also said.

The list also showed that UK singer Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, known as Sting, came in the 52nd place and paid 25 million pounds sterling in taxes in 2022, while UK author and screenwriter Joanne Rowling took the 81st place and paid 15 million pounds sterling of taxes to the treasury.

Gerko received UK citizenship in 2016 and abandoned the Russian one in late 2022. The XTX Markets, which he founded in 2015, carries out daily transactions worth about 300 billion pounds sterling. In March 2022, the company paid dividends totaling 1.3 billion, according to the report.