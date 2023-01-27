UrduPoint.com

Russian-Born Billionaire Trader Tops UK's 100 Taxpayers List In 2022 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Russian-Born Billionaire Trader Tops UK's 100 Taxpayers List in 2022 - Reports

Founder and co-CEO of the XTX Markets algorithmic trading company Alexander Gerko, who recently abandoned the Russian citizenship, has topped the list of the United Kingdom's 100 biggest taxpayers in 2022 after paying more than 487 million pounds sterling ($603.3 million) in taxes, The Times reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Founder and co-CEO of the XTX Markets algorithmic trading company Alexander Gerko, who recently abandoned the Russian citizenship, has topped the list of the United Kingdom's 100 biggest taxpayers in 2022 after paying more than 487 million Pounds sterling ($603.3 million) in taxes, The Times reported on Friday.

The UK's 100 largest taxpayers have paid a total of 5.2 billion pounds sterling to the treasury, with over 2.3 billion paid by individuals included in the top 10 of the list, the report also said.

The list also showed that UK singer Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, known as Sting, came in the 52nd place and paid 25 million pounds sterling in taxes in 2022, while UK author and screenwriter Joanne Rowling took the 81st place and paid 15 million pounds sterling of taxes to the treasury.

Gerko received UK citizenship in 2016 and abandoned the Russian one in late 2022. The XTX Markets, which he founded in 2015, carries out daily transactions worth about 300 billion pounds sterling. In March 2022, the company paid dividends totaling 1.3 billion, according to the report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company United Kingdom March Citizenship 2016 2015 Market Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Rain likely in Lahore, other parts of country in n ..

Rain likely in Lahore, other parts of country in next 3 days

1 minute ago
 PDMA issues alert for DCs in anticipation of heavy ..

PDMA issues alert for DCs in anticipation of heavy snowfall in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 DC listens to public complaints

DC listens to public complaints

1 minute ago
 Biden names former Covid aide as new White House c ..

Biden names former Covid aide as new White House chief of staff

1 minute ago
 Life term awarded in murder case in Faisalabad

Life term awarded in murder case in Faisalabad

13 minutes ago
 Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) gets International ..

Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) gets International Organization for Standardizat ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.