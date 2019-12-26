UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Companies Interested In Working With Iran Regardless Of US Sanctions - Trade Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 01:32 PM

Russian Companies Interested in Working With Iran Regardless of US Sanctions - Trade Envoy

Russian companies are interested in working with Iran on various projects in such sectors of the economy as energy, agriculture, automobile manufacturing and many others despite the punitive US sanctions against Tehran, Rustam Zhiganshin, Russia's trade representative in Iran, told Sputnik

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russian companies are interested in working with Iran on various projects in such sectors of the economy as energy, agriculture, automobile manufacturing and many others despite the punitive US sanctions against Tehran, Rustam Zhiganshin, Russia's trade representative in Iran, told Sputnik.

In May 2018, the United States began the process of reimposing previously lifted sanctions on Tehran after withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an agreement between Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union requiring the Iranian authorities to scale back the country's nuclear program and uranium reserves in return for sanctions relief.

"The Russian side remains interested in cooperating [with Iran] in various industries, such as oil, electricity, mining, metallurgy, agriculture, medicine, transportation and car manufacturing," Zhiganshin said when asked whether Russian companies are interested in working with Iran in light of US sanctions.

The trade representative added that Moscow expected to see its companies and specialists working on the projects financed by Russian loans.

"Regarding Russian specialists, we are certainly counting on Russian companies and specialists being involved, as well as equipment," Zhiganshin stated.

He also said that neither foreign nor Russian companies had been engaged in developing the recently discovered Namavaran oil field.

"We have also heard about the discovery of that [oil] field, but there have been no offers from the Iranian side to engage Russian and, as far as I know, foreign companies to develop the field. The trade mission does not have more detailed information on this project," he said.

In late November, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak met with his Iranian counterpart, Reza Ardakanian, to discuss a $5 billion loan to Tehran for implementing infrastructure projects.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Electricity Iran Moscow Russia China Nuclear Agriculture France European Union Oil Car Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States May November 2018 From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed’s videos with Hareem Shah, Sundal ..

10 minutes ago

Nearly 3 in 5 (58%) internet users say they do not ..

22 minutes ago

Opposition afraid of govt 's performance: Minister ..

17 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 390 bn into mark ..

23 minutes ago

Masses' problems to be resolved on priority basis: ..

17 minutes ago

NCHD introduces 'Accelerated Learning Program' in ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.