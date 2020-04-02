Russian Energy Minister Doubts Efficiency of OPEC+ Deal in Current Situation

The OPEC+ oil production cuts deal would not be a way-out in the current situation, even if Saudi Arabia's initiative on deeper reductions was implemented, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The OPEC+ oil production cuts deal would not be a way-out in the current situation, even if Saudi Arabia's initiative on deeper reductions was implemented, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"I can say for sure that the OPEC deal itself would certainly have no effect in the current situation, even Saudi Arabia's proposal on 1.5 million barrels per day reduction," Novak said, as aired by the Echo of Moscow radio station.