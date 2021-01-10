Russian Gas Price for Belarus in 2021 Totals $128.5 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters - Lukashenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Russia will supply gas to Belarus at $128.5 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2021 under the new deal, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told the Rossiya 1 channel.

"$128.5. But I will round it up, $130," Lukashenko said in an interview, when asked about the gas price for 2021.

In late December, Gazprom announced that its CEO Alexey Miller and Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich had signed a protocol on the price-setting mechanism for gas supplies to the republic in 2021. The Russian energy giant did not specify the price.

The Belarusian Energy Ministry later said that the price would remain practically unchanged.

Russia supplied gas to Belarus at $127 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2020, but Minsk insisted on reducing it.