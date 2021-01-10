UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Gas Price For Belarus In 2021 Totals $128.5 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters - Lukashenko

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

Russian Gas Price for Belarus in 2021 Totals $128.5 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters - Lukashenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Russia will supply gas to Belarus at $128.5 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2021 under the new deal, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told the Rossiya 1 channel.

"$128.5. But I will round it up, $130," Lukashenko said in an interview, when asked about the gas price for 2021.

In late December, Gazprom announced that its CEO Alexey Miller and Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich had signed a protocol on the price-setting mechanism for gas supplies to the republic in 2021. The Russian energy giant did not specify the price.

The Belarusian Energy Ministry later said that the price would remain practically unchanged.

Russia supplied gas to Belarus at $127 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2020, but Minsk insisted on reducing it.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Price Belarus December Gas 2020

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,876 new COVID-19 cases, 2,454 reco ..

11 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives COVID-19 vaccine

2 hours ago

UAE a key economic partner of South Korea: KITA Ch ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 10, 2021 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

78,793 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.