UrduPoint.com

Russian Gas Supplies To Austria Via Ukraine To Stop By End Of 2024 - Ex-OMV CEO

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Russian Gas Supplies to Austria Via Ukraine to Stop by End of 2024 - Ex-OMV CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Austria should prepare for the fact that Russian gas supplies through Ukraine will end by the end of 2024, when the current transit contract expires, Gerhard Roiss, a former CEO of Austrian energy corporation OMV, has said.

"Yesterday, I spoke with the Ukrainian deputy energy minister and I asked him what is going on with this transit contract, I mean Russian gas through Ukraine and then to Austria, which expires in 2024. And I asked him, will it be extended? He gave a clear 'No.' (He said) we will fulfill this contract until 2024 but will not extend it," he said in an interview with Austrian broadcaster ORF on Wednesday evening, adding "we here in Austria should prepare ourselves for that.

"

Roiss noted that Austria, which is almost 80% dependent on Russian gas, will not be able receive it by the end of next year, as there is no pipeline with the capacity to deliver this amount.

Last week, the Washington Post reported that Ukrainian state-run energy company Naftogaz wanted to keep pumping Russian gas through Ukraine despite the ongoing conflict, as transit brings profits and limits the area of Russian air strikes.

To date, Russia's Gazprom supplies about 40 million cubic meters of gas per day to the Sudzha entry point on border with Ukraine for further transit to Europe. The current transit contract expires in December 2024.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Washington Company Austria December Border Gas Post Million

Recent Stories

Aamir Khan host party for Kapil Sharma and his wif ..

Aamir Khan host party for Kapil Sharma and his wife at home  

4 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS-Russian Universities ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS-Russian Universities MoU signings

10 minutes ago
 Nora Fatehi wishes to portray legendary actress He ..

Nora Fatehi wishes to portray legendary actress Helen in biopic

1 hour ago
 Federal govt decides to review legislation curtail ..

Federal govt decides to review legislation curtailing CJP's powers

2 hours ago
 PTA Conducts QoS Survey in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber P ..

PTA Conducts QoS Survey in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa & AJ&K

2 hours ago
 Children @ Online Risk

Children @ Online Risk

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.