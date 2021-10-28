The Eastern Economic Forum will be held from September 5-8, 2022, in the Far Eastern Federal University in Russia's Vladivostok, the Roscongress Foundation said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The Eastern Economic Forum will be held from September 5-8, 2022, in the Far Eastern Federal University in Russia's Vladivostok, the Roscongress Foundation said on Thursday.

The forum "has established itself as a respected discussion platform promoting the accelerated development of the Far Eastern economy and the expansion of international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region," Russian Presidential Advisor and Eastern Economic Forum Organizing Committee Executive Secretary Anton Kobyakov noted.

"Next year, we hope to welcome a diverse list of attendees in Vladivostok to discuss global and regional economic issues," Kobyakov added.