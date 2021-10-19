MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk expressed the belief that the positive dynamics in relations with Washington should be boosted through strengthening the economic cooperation.

"The fact that we held meetings and had this kind of conversations shows that there is some positive dynamic.

Much will depend on both of us now in terms of boosting this dynamics and developing the economic ties," Overchuk, who recently traveled to the United States for negotiations, told the Soloviev Live YouTube show.