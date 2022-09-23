UrduPoint.com

Sajida Kausar Appointed Chief (Admin Pool) FBR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Sajida Kausar appointed Chief (Admin Pool) FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Sajida Kausar, a BS-20 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS), as Chief (Admin Pool), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here on Friday, she has resigned from the post of Commissioner-IR (ICTO Zone), Regional Tax Office, Islamabad and taken over the post.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad FBR Post From

Recent Stories

We got our hands on the new HUAWEI nova Y70 and th ..

We got our hands on the new HUAWEI nova Y70 and this is why we think it is a bea ..

1 minute ago
 US President vows to continue helping Pakistan in ..

US President vows to continue helping Pakistan in coping with devastating floods

56 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Shikhare get engag ..

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Shikhare get engaged

1 hour ago
 Sindh govt releases wheat quota to flour Mills

Sindh govt releases wheat quota to flour Mills

1 hour ago
 OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US ..

OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US Special Representative for Af ..

2 hours ago
 PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitat ..

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitation of flood-affected people

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.