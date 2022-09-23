Sajida Kausar appointed Chief (Admin Pool) FBR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Sajida Kausar, a BS-20 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS), as Chief (Admin Pool), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here on Friday, she has resigned from the post of Commissioner-IR (ICTO Zone), Regional Tax Office, Islamabad and taken over the post.