Sarhad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry, Portugal Diplomat Agree To Boost Trade Ties

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:25 PM

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Portugal diplomat agree to boost trade ties

President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz and Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan, Mr Paulo Neves Pocinho have agreed to make joint efforts to give boost to mutual trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Portugal

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th October, 2019) President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz and Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan, Mr Paulo Neves Pocinho have agreed to make joint efforts to give boost to mutual trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Portugal.The agreement came during a meeting at the chamber house here on Thursday.Engr Maqsood Anwar invited the Portuguese investors to make investment in hydel power generation, oil and gas, LPG, mines and mineral, gemstones, agriculture, medicine, fruits, livestock, honey and other potential sectors.The meeting was attended by SCCI Senior Vice President, Shahid Hussain, Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan, former president Faiz Mohammad Faizi, members of the chamber excutive committee, Sadiq Amin, Sherbaz Bilour, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Naeem Butt, Mujeebur Rehman, Ghulam Bilal Javed, Sanaullah Khan Shams Rahim, Mohammad Altaf Baig, Mihajuddin, Abdul Hakeem Shinwari, Mohammd Tariq, Nisarullah Khan, Shahid islam and Hazrat Noor and others.SCCI chief observed the mutual trade volume between Pakistan and Portugal stood at $ 178million, which need to be boost up by launching of joint venture, exchange of business delegation.He asked the visiting diplomat to issue business visas on recommendation of SCCI to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community, besides to exchange business delegation to take benefit from each other experiences to bolster the bilateral economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Engr Maqsood Anwar informed that Pakistan exports items to Portugal include textile, hides, rice, animal organs, sport goods, soapstone, plastic products, leather, etc, while Portugal imports products to Pakistan include coal tar, synthetic filament tow, cyclic hydrocarbons, synthetic coloring matter, newsprint, uncoated paper, concentrated milk, etc.Paulo Neves Pocinho while speaking on the occasion have agreed with recommendations of SCCI president Engr Maqsood Awnar and assured him they will issue on visas to business community on priority basis to further strengthen economic and trade ties between Pakistan and Portugal.The diplomat said his country is lucrative destination for foreign investors and asked the business community to make investment in information technology, software engineering, tourism and other potential sectors in Portugal.On the occasion, former president, Faiz Mohammad Faizi and other members of the business community spoke and gave number of recommendations to further enlarge mutual trade and economic ties between Pakistan and Portugal.

