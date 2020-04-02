Saudi Arabia Calls for Urgent OPEC+ Talks to Balance Oil Market - State News Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Saudi Arabia called for an urgent meeting of OPEC+ producers to discuss ways to stabilize the oil markets, Saudi state-run news agency SPA said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Kingdom calls for an urgent meeting for OPEC+ states and another group of countries, with aim of reaching a fair solution to restore a desire balance of the oil markets.

This invitation comes within framework of the Kingdom's constant efforts to support the global economy in this exceptional circumstance, and in appreciation of the US President's request and the US friends' request," the agency said after a phone talk between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman with US President Donald Trump.

Trump's tweets about possible oil production cuts by Russia and Saudi Arabia by a total of 10-15 million barrels a day have already sent oil futures to trade about 20 percent higher.