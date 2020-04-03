UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Considering Cutting Oil Output To Below 9Mln Barrels Per Day - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:00 AM

Saudi Arabia Considering Cutting Oil Output to Below 9Mln Barrels Per Day - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Saudi Arabia is considering the possibility of cutting oil output to below nine million barrels per day, so long as any output reductions are reciprocated by other G20 countries, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing officials in Riyadh.

According to the newspaper, the move comes after Saudi Arabia's oil output has continued to rise, despite falling prices on the world market. Riyadh is examining the possibility of reducing output from 12 million barrels per day to below nine million barrels daily, should other G20 nations follow suit, the newspaper cited sources as saying.

Over recent months, Saudi Arabia's oil production has remained consistent at roughly 9.7 million barrels per day, according to official OPEC reports. Riyadh decided to ramp up production as the OPEC+ oil output cut deal expired on Tuesday.

Global oil prices had collapsed amid the output hike, although these began trending upwards after US President Donald Trump said that Russia and Saudi Arabia would soon agree on market-regulating measures. On Thursday, Brent and WTI oil futures rose by roughly 10 percent, trading at approximately $27 and $22 per barrel, on the back of Trump's comments.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Riyadh Oil Trump Saudi Arabia Market From Million

Recent Stories

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

31 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

46 minutes ago

Etihad Rail awards AED846 million contract for O&a ..

2 hours ago

Troops gather 150 bodies of virus victims in Ecuad ..

3 minutes ago

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

2 hours ago

US Navy Hospital Ships Comfort, Mercy Accept Only ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.