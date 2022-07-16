UrduPoint.com

Saudis Agree To Support Oil Market 'Balancing' In Talks With Biden In Jeddah - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2022 | 05:40 AM

Saudis Agree to Support Oil Market 'Balancing' in Talks With Biden in Jeddah - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) Saudi Arabia has committed to help in balancing the global oil market to help stabilize prices, the White House said after US President Joe Biden's talks with Saudi leaders in Jeddah, where they also finalized bilateral and international deals on 5G/6G development and space exploration, among other areas.

Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman exchanged a fist bump instead of a handshake upon the president's arrival for the meeting in Jeddah, where the president said Saudi officials shared the sense of urgency about global energy security.

Biden is currently visiting the middle East partly to seek help in boosting oil production to halt rising gas prices, which he has repeatedly blamed on Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

"Saudi Arabia has committed to support global oil market balancing for sustained economic growth. The United States has welcomed the increase in production levels 50 percent above what was planned for July and August. These steps and further steps that we anticipate over the coming weeks have and will help stabilize markets considerably," the White House said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier in the day, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said there would be no announcement bilaterally on boosting oil production since action like that should be taken by OPEC+ countries.

The White House also said the US and Saudi Arabia are expanding cooperation in all fields of space exploration including human spaceflight and responsible behavior in outer space.

Biden welcomed the signing of a new Memorandum of Cooperation that will connect US and Saudi technology companies in the advancement and deployment of 5G and the development of 6G, the release added. Biden also welcomed bilateral agreements signed to expand sharing information on cybersecurity threats and activities of malicious actors to enhance the shared defense of both countries.

During the talks, Biden also raised concerns about human rights issues, including the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which the US intelligence community has blamed on Saudi officials including the Crown Prince.

"He (Biden) also raised the egregious murder of Jamal Khashoggi, described the accountability measures the United States has put in place in response, and received commitments with respect to reforms and institutional safeguards in place to guard against any such conduct in the future," the White House said.

The two countries also reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the free flow of commerce through strategic international waterways like the Bab al-Mandab and the Strait of Hormuz. The US affirmed it would accelerate cooperation with Saudi Arabia and other partners in the region to counter unmanned aerial systems and missiles, the release added.

In addition, according to the White House, the two delegations held a detailed discussion of the situation in Yemen and committed to taking steps to extend and strengthen the UN-mediated truce.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Murder Technology Ukraine Russia White House Yemen Jeddah Oil Saudi United States Saudi Arabia Middle East Mohammed Bin Salman 5G July August Gas 2018 Market Commerce All Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across ..

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across Battlefield - Defense Officia ..

5 hours ago
 Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces ..

Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces Lifting of Force Majeure at A ..

5 hours ago
 US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With ..

US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With Ukraine as a Positive Step - ..

5 hours ago
 Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadi ..

Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadiq

5 hours ago
 Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Launches Petit ..

Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Launches Petition Urging Draghi to Stay in O ..

5 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah Khan reviews arrangements for ensur ..

Rana Sanaullah Khan reviews arrangements for ensuring law & order during July 17 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.