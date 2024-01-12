Open Menu

SBP Launches Official WhatsApp Channel

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2024 | 05:39 PM

SBP launches official WhatsApp channel

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday formally launched its 'WhatsApp channel' for ensuring prompt dissemination of reliable information to its stakeholders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday formally launched its 'WhatsApp channel' for ensuring prompt dissemination of reliable information to its stakeholders.

The channel will serve as a tool of communication where followers will directly receive information from SBP on its policies, initiatives, notifications and awareness campaign, said a statement issued here.

WhatsApp users can follow the verified SBP WhatsApp channel through the link - https://whatsapp.

com/channel/0029VaCSf6cEKyZMXFJbUc1i - or via QR code.

Before launch of the WhatsApp channel, SBP already has its presence on other social media platforms those are X (formerly Twitter) @StateBank_Pak; Facebook @StateBankPakistan; and YouTube: @StateBankofPakistanOfficial.

The central bank termed it as “another step in line with SBP’s continuous efforts to provide reliable information to its stakeholders in a seamless and timely manner.”

