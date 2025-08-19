SBP launches PRISM+ to modernize, digitally strengthen payment infrastructure

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Tuesday, formally launched Pakistan’s new Real-Time Interbank Settlement Mechanism Plus (PRISM+) System, marking a significant milestone in the modernization of the country’s financial market infrastructure and strengthening payment infrastructure for a digitally empowered and inclusive economy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Tuesday, formally launched Pakistan’s new Real-Time Interbank Settlement Mechanism Plus (PRISM+) System, marking a significant milestone in the modernization of the country’s financial market infrastructure and strengthening payment infrastructure for a digitally empowered and inclusive economy.

With the launch of the PRISM+, Pakistan has become one of the few countries to adopt the ISO 20022 global messaging standard for both retail and large-value payment systems.

PRISM+ offers enhanced functionality, improved interoperability and greater transparency, along with introducing real-time liquidity management tools, transaction queuing and prioritization, future-dated payments, as well as seamless integration with the Central Securities Depository (CSD) for auctions, repos, and monetary operations.

The Governor SBP, Jameel Ahmad, addressing the launch ceremony here at the National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF Pakistan) in Karachi, described PRISM+ as a strategic asset that will enable Pakistan’s payment systems to meet future demands, support innovation, and enhance financial stability.

He reiterated the central bank’s commitment to strengthening the financial infrastructure and building a digitally empowered and inclusive economy and stated that PRISM+ reflects SBP’s commitment to strengthening digital financial infrastructure in line with its Vision 2028.

Emphasizing the strategic importance of large-value payment systems in financial markets, the Governor informed that PRISM processed transactions worth over Rs 1,043 trillion in FY24- equivalent to ten times Pakistan’s GDP.

“With PRISM+, we are enhancing the system’s capacity and efficiency to support growing financial market needs,” he noted.

Jameel Ahmad highlighted Pakistan’s broader digital transformation, pointing to the rising use of digital channels. He shared that Pakistan now has over 225 million bank and digital wallet accounts, with 96 million unique users. There are 28 million registered users of banking apps, 71 million branchless banking users, and 17 million internet banking users, reflecting a strong shift in consumer preferences toward digital financial services.

The Governor reaffirmed SBP’s strong focus on the security and resilience of payment systems. “As we expand Pakistan’s digital infrastructure, SBP has mandated strict cybersecurity, anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud management and controls frameworks to ensure trust and transparency in the financial system," he emphasized.

The SBP Governor acknowledged the World Bank Group’s technical and financial support under the Financial Inclusion and Infrastructure Project and appreciated the efforts of key experts and SBP teams who led the project to completion. He noted that the achievement would not have been possible without the close coordination and collaboration between SBP and stakeholders, including commercial banks, consultants, and technology partners, etc.

The PRISM+ launch event was attended by CEO’s of banks, Microfinance Institutions, Payment System Operators (PSOs), Payment Service Providers (PSPs), senior SBP officials and other stakeholders.