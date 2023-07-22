SCCI chief chairs meeting of Sialkot EPZ investors

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik chaired a meeting of the Sialkot Export Processing Zone (EPZ) investors to address the issue of cancellation of plots and a plan for the future.

The meeting's highlights included success in stopping the auction and obtaining an extended construction time-frame from the provincial government.

Investors were instructed to submit their project proposals and construction drawings within three months, with a one-year deadline for facility establishment.

Further extensions from the government would not be granted, except for ongoing construction cases, considered on a case-by-case basis.

To facilitate the process, a facilitation desk would be set up at Sialkot Chamber to assist the EPZ investors with submitting their documents to the Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC).

The meeting was attended by business leader Sialkot business community Riazuddin Sheikh, Senior Vice President SCCI Wahub Jahangir and the Sialkot business community.