Open Menu

SCCI Chief Chairs Meeting Of Sialkot EPZ Investors

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2023 | 05:10 PM

SCCI chief chairs meeting of Sialkot EPZ investors

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik chaired a meeting of the Sialkot Export Processing Zone (EPZ) investors to address the issue of cancellation of plots and a plan for the future.

The meeting's highlights included success in stopping the auction and obtaining an extended construction time-frame from the provincial government.

Investors were instructed to submit their project proposals and construction drawings within three months, with a one-year deadline for facility establishment.

Further extensions from the government would not be granted, except for ongoing construction cases, considered on a case-by-case basis.

To facilitate the process, a facilitation desk would be set up at Sialkot Chamber to assist the EPZ investors with submitting their documents to the Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC).

The meeting was attended by business leader Sialkot business community Riazuddin Sheikh, Senior Vice President SCCI Wahub Jahangir and the Sialkot business community.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Punjab Sialkot Chamber Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; ..

Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; Tournament for inmates

33 minutes ago
 Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s ..

Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s Bilosti Racetrack

48 minutes ago
 Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience C ..

Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience Cool Photography with New vivo ..

1 hour ago
 Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary Nation ..

Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the impleme ..

1 hour ago
 PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharq ..

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharqpur

2 hours ago
 Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

2 hours ago
LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBA ..

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Bio ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility ..

DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility by joining CharIN as a core me ..

2 hours ago
 Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

3 hours ago
 PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana ref ..

PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana reference case: Tarar

4 hours ago
 Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power b ..

Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power base tariff

4 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways ..

Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business