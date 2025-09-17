SCCI launches Basic Media Marketing training

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Chairman of the Departmental Committee on SME Training at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) Faizan Akbar inaugurated a 5-day Basic Media Marketing Course Batch 2.

This specialized training program is tailored for exporters, focusing on practical knowledge in digital media strategies, effective social media engagement and modern marketing techniques.

The initiative reflects SCCI’s commitment to capacity building and professional development within the export community of Sialkot, a city renowned for its global trade contributions.