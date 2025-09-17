ICCI to Host All Pakistan Chambers’ Presidents Conclave to address business challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has announced that it will soon convene an All Pakistan Chambers’ Presidents Conclave to formulate tangible and workable proposals for the resolution of pressing challenges facing the business community.

The proposals will be presented to the government to help ensure a more conducive environment for ease of doing business and sustainable economic growth in the country.

This was stated by ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood while addressing a large delegation of the Islamabad Industrial Association (IIA) that visited ICCI to congratulate him on his unopposed election as President.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood said that supporting the industrial sector is vital for achieving sustainable economic growth. “A thriving industry not only generates employment opportunities but also boosts the production of export-oriented goods, thereby strengthening the country’s foreign exchange reserves,” he added.

He assured the delegation that ICCI would leave no stone unturned in addressing the challenges of the industrial community and announced that the Chamber would soon unveil its priorities, with special focus on promoting trade and industry.

On the occasion, IIA President Shaikh Abdul Razzaq and Senior Vice President Mohammad Ali Mirza highlighted the key challenges confronting the industry.

ICCI Founder Group Chairman Tariq Sadiq said that the ICCI leadership is the true representative of the business community and is fully determined to serve it wholeheartedly.

ICCI Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub and Vice President Mohammad Irfan Chaudhry also welcomed the delegation, reaffirming their commitment to work in line with the vision of the Founder Group.

Former Presidents of ICCI including Mian Shaukat Masood, Khalid Javaid, Mian Akram Farid, and Shaikh Amir Waheed along with other members of IIA also shared their views and emphasized that unity among the business community is key to resolving its challenges.

Both ICCI and IIA agreed to enhance close collaboration for addressing shared concerns and creating a more enabling environment for industrial growth in Islamabad.

It is noteworthy that since the new leadership’s assumption of office, delegations from various sectors including markets, trade bodies, and other prominent personalities have been visiting ICCI in large numbers to extend felicitations and express confidence in the new team.