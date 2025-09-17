Muhammad Zain tops Faisalabad Board Intermediate Exam with 1163 marks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has announced the Names of position holders of Intermediate First Annual Examination 2025 with Muhammad Zain of Punjab College of Science and Commerce Toba Tek Singh securing the overall first position by obtaining 1163 marks.

Giving some details, Controller Examinations BISE Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali said here on Wednesday that Rana Muhammad Mehmood Ahmad Khan of Punjab College of Science Faisalabad stood second overall with 1161 marks while the third position went to Muhammad Nouman Majeed of Punjab College of Commerce and Science for Boys Jaranwala who secured 1160 marks.

In Pre-Medical group (boys), Muhammad Zain clinched first place followed by Rana Muhammad Mehmood Ahmad Khan and Muhammad Saqib Mazhar of Aspire College Jhang with 1163, 1161 and 1157 marks respectively.

Among girls of this group, Tooba Ijaz of Muhammad Ali Jinnah Girls Higher Secondary Schoo, Pensra secured first position with 1158 marks and Areeba Shafiq of Punjab College for Women Jaranwala Road Faisalabad grabbed second position with 1156 marks whereas Zoha Tabassum of Iman Public Higher Secondary school (For girls) Chak No.75-JB Faisalabad and Maira Khurram of Punjab College for Women Jhang Road Faisalabad shared the third position with 1154 marks each.

In the Pre-Engineering group (boys), Muhammad Nouman Majeed bagged first position with 1160 marks while Rana Fakhar Iftikhar of KIPS College for Boys D-Ground Faisalabad and Riyan Ahmed of Punjab College Daewoo Road Faisalabad got second and third positions with 1149 and 1148 marks respectively.

Among girls of this group, Ramla Yousaf of KIPS College for Women D-Ground Faisalabad and Laiba Naveed of Aspire College (Girls) 7-Madina Town Toba Tek Singh jointly held first position with 1146 marks each whereas second position was grabbed by Sara Kanwal of KIPS College for Girls Rafique Colony Faisalabad with 1138 marks. Similarly, Ritaj Mujahid of Punjab College For Women Jaranwala Road Faisalabad and Mehlaqaa Tanveer of Executive Grammar Higher Secondary School (Girls) Samanabad Gojra Toba Tek Singh shared third position with 1135 marks each.

In the General Science group (boys), Muhammad Abu Bakar of Punjab College of Science Jaranwala Road Faisalabad stood first with 1150 marks while Hafiz Ahmad Zubair and Muhammad Abdullah of KIPS College for Boys Samundri got second and third positions with 1145 and 1136 marks respectively.

In the girls’ category of this group, Mahnoor Asim, Aneeqa Eman and Fariha Usman of Punjab College for Women Jaranwala Road Faisalabad secured the three top slots with 1149, 1145 and 1149 marks respectively.

In Humanities group (boys), Kamal Hanjra and Maqsood Ahmad of Muhammad Ali Jinnah Boys Higher Secondary School Pensara Faisalabad clinched first two positions with 1106 and 1090 marks respectively while Muhammad Umar islam of Government Moulana Muhammad Zakir Associate College Aminpur Banglow Bhowana Chiniot grabbed the third position with 1069 marks.

In the girls’ category of this group, Usfa Arshad of Government Graduate College for Women Samundri topped with 1106 marks whereas Taiba Arshad of Superior College for Girls Tandlianwala and Komal Bibi of TIPS College of Commerce for Girls Peoples Colony No.1 Faisalabad stood second and third with 1102 and 1095 marks respectively.

In Commerce group (boys), Muhammad Abdullah Shahzad of Aspire College (Boys) 6-Madina Town Toba Tek Singh secured the first position with 1082 marks while Muhammad Umer Asif of Punjab College of Commerce Batala Colony Faisalabad and Muhammad Awais of Superior College of Science & Commerce Kotwali Road Faisalabad bagged second and third positions with 1080 and 1071 marks respectively.

In the girls’ category of this group, Areeba Ajmal of Punjab College for Women Jhang Road Faisalabad bagged the top slot with 1115 marks whereas Noor Sehar of Punjab College for Women Jhang Road Faisalabad and Hadiya Waleed of Punjab College for Women Daewood Road Faisalabad grabbed second and third positions with 1113 and 1099 marks respectively.

BISE Controller Examinations appreciated the performance of position holders and their institutions, terming the results a reflection of hard work and academic excellence across the division.

He invited the position holder students, their parents and teachers to participate in the result announcing ceremony for encouraging the hardworking students.

He said that the formal result announcing ceremony would be held at Shehzad Hall of Divisional Model College near Iqbal Stadium at 10 a.m. on Thursday (September 18, 2025).

Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar would upload the result gazette on board website by pressing a button on laptop. Hence, the candidates could check their intermediate results on Thursday by visiting board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk after 10 a.m., he added.