SCCI Seeks Joint Mechanism For Bolstering Pak-Afghan Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:34 PM

SCCI seeks joint mechanism for bolstering Pak-Afghan trade

President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sherbaz Bilour Thursday termed Pakistan and Afghanistan bilateral and transit trade forum 2020 a milestone initiative for bolstering mutual trade relations along with bringing business community on both sides of borders further near to each other

He urged Islamabad and Kabul to devise a joint mechanism for the business community and consultations with the SCCI that would help to give further boost to bilateral and transit trade relations between the two neighbouring countries, besides it will produce positive results.

Shebaz Bilour was talking to different delegation of industrialists and trading community after attending a two-day international Pakistan and Afghanistan bilateral and transit trade forum 2020 here in Chamber House.

A fifteen members delegation of the SCCI comprising former president FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, SCCI president Sherbaz Bilour, senior vice president Engr Manzoor Elahi, vice president Junaid Altaf, former presidents Zahidullah Shinwari, Faud Ishaq, former SVP Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Shahid Hussain, Muhammad Ishaq, executive members Malik Mohsin Sajjad, Khalid Shehzad, Husnain Khurshid along with Malik Imran Ishaq, Sohail Javed and Sanan Sethi.

The international trade forum was attended by more than 100 members of the business community from Afghanistan and members of SCCI, Chaman Chamber and traders from Quetta.

Sherbaz Bilour called upon Islamabad and Kabul to take pragmatic steps to resolve problems of the business community on both sides of the border and removal of obstacles in bilateral and transit trade between the two neighbouring countries.

The SCCI chief stressed the need for regular holding of such meetings between the business community of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He went on to say that the improvement in Pak-Afghan trade and economic relations would bring economic prosperity, development and sustainable peace in the whole region.

Therefore, he asked the governments of both Pakistan and Afghanistan to take concrete steps to remove hurdles in the way of mutual trade and economic relations that would prove beneficial for stable economies.

Beside, bilateral trade it would also help promote trade with central Asian countries that would prove helpful in bringing remarkable improvement in the country's exports.

