SECP geared towards creating an investment friendly ecosystem for ETFs

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 10:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Aamir Khan has said that the SECP is geared towards creating an investment friendly ecosystem, through use of technology for enhancing the market depth, liquidity and outreach, with particular emphasis on increasing the number of investors in our capital markets.

He was addressing a webinar on "ETFs- an Attractive Avenue of Investment", organized by SECP for TREC holders/ brokerage and institutional investors to create awareness and education on Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The SECP's head of Specialized Companies Division, Khalida Habib gave a comprehensive presentation on ETFs mechanism, including details of products, benefits to investors and answer the participants queries.

The webinar penal discussion included panelists Managing Director, pakistan stock exchange (psx) Farrukh Khan, Naseem Beag, Vice Chairman/Director- MCb-Arif Habib Savings and Investments Ltd, Iffat Mankani, CEO JS Investments Limited, and Nabeel Malik, CEO Alfalah GHP Investment Management Limited.

The panelists emphasized the need to invest in ETF by institutional investor which is growing rapidly internationally.

They further said that brokers shall come forward and encash this new source of income as market maker. ETF is an opportunity which reduces investor's cost substantially, reduces related risks.

At the conclusion of the well-attended webinar, SECP officials addressed various queries to the satisfaction of participants.

Participants appreciated SECP's efforts of public engagement and called for continuing such initiatives of public and stakeholder awareness.

