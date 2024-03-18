Open Menu

SECP Issues Advertisements, Call Centre Management Guidelines For Digital Lenders

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 10:28 PM

SECP issues advertisements, call centre management guidelines for digital lenders

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued guidelines to Non-banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) involved in digital lending to ensure best practices in advertisements and call centre management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued guidelines to Non-banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) involved in digital lending to ensure best practices in advertisements and call centre management.

The guidelines were designed to prioritize borrower protection and to prevent deceptive marketing and unethical call centre practices, said a news release here on Monday.

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) licensed by the SECP are extensively promote their loans products through various social media platforms.

Digital lending NBFCs are dependent on call centre infrastructure, whether owned or outsourced, to conduct verification, manage recovery collection and provide customer services. Consequently, call centers have become an integral aspect of their business operations.

The SECP recognizes the need for responsible and ethical marketing practices and call centre operations. Responsible and ethical behavior necessitates that NBFCs use transparency and honesty in their advertising, and that they make these standards a requirement for their call centres.

The guidelines will aid NBFCs in adopting best practices in advertising and call centre management while ensuring borrower safeguards.

All NBFCs, involved in digital lending must adhere to these guidelines for marketing through various channels. This includes influencers and content creators, and call centre services, both in-house and outsourced.

These guidelines are available at SECP’s website at http://surl.li/rrfqv

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Business Social Media Best

Recent Stories

Pak footballers training camp kicks off

Pak footballers training camp kicks off

45 seconds ago
 IHC summons CDA chairman, others in contempt of co ..

IHC summons CDA chairman, others in contempt of court case

18 seconds ago
 Commissioner Hyderabad transferred to local govt D ..

Commissioner Hyderabad transferred to local govt Deptt

19 seconds ago
 Paris suburb beefs up security after police statio ..

Paris suburb beefs up security after police station attack

21 seconds ago
 Over 100 kidnapped in two new attacks in Nigeria

Over 100 kidnapped in two new attacks in Nigeria

22 seconds ago
 Swift action demanded as theft incident increases ..

Swift action demanded as theft incident increases in Toba Tek Singh

23 seconds ago
Thieves take away solar plates

Thieves take away solar plates

28 seconds ago
 Population Welfare dept introduces IT-based initia ..

Population Welfare dept introduces IT-based initiatives

2 seconds ago
 PSL 9 Final: Sultans elect to bat against United

PSL 9 Final: Sultans elect to bat against United

28 minutes ago
 Current economic challenges can be tackled: Pasha

Current economic challenges can be tackled: Pasha

15 minutes ago
 Wall Street stocks lifted by tech rebound before k ..

Wall Street stocks lifted by tech rebound before key rate decisions

15 minutes ago
 SC expresses dissatisfaction on CDA's reply over t ..

SC expresses dissatisfaction on CDA's reply over tree cutting in F-9 Park

6 seconds ago

More Stories From Business