SECP Issues Advertisements, Call Centre Management Guidelines For Digital Lenders
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 10:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued guidelines to Non-banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) involved in digital lending to ensure best practices in advertisements and call centre management.
The guidelines were designed to prioritize borrower protection and to prevent deceptive marketing and unethical call centre practices, said a news release here on Monday.
Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) licensed by the SECP are extensively promote their loans products through various social media platforms.
Digital lending NBFCs are dependent on call centre infrastructure, whether owned or outsourced, to conduct verification, manage recovery collection and provide customer services. Consequently, call centers have become an integral aspect of their business operations.
The SECP recognizes the need for responsible and ethical marketing practices and call centre operations. Responsible and ethical behavior necessitates that NBFCs use transparency and honesty in their advertising, and that they make these standards a requirement for their call centres.
The guidelines will aid NBFCs in adopting best practices in advertising and call centre management while ensuring borrower safeguards.
All NBFCs, involved in digital lending must adhere to these guidelines for marketing through various channels. This includes influencers and content creators, and call centre services, both in-house and outsourced.
These guidelines are available at SECP’s website at http://surl.li/rrfqv
