Open Menu

SECP Issues Circular Regarding Intimation Of Share Transfer

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 08:13 PM

SECP issues circular regarding intimation of share transfer

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Monday issued a circular clarifying provisions of section 465(4) read with 510 of the Companies Act 2017 regarding filing of return with the registrar for change in shareholding of the companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Monday issued a circular clarifying provisions of section 465(4) read with 510 of the Companies Act 2017 regarding filing of return with the registrar for change in shareholding of the companies.

A press release issued by the SECP said that under the provisions of section 465 of the Companies Act, 2017, it is mandatory for a company, other than a listed company, to report any change of more than 25% in its shareholding or membership or voting rights on Form-3.

The circular issued to clarify that a company other than listed company, may also file Form-3 with the registrar about any change of twenty five percent or less in its shareholding or membership or voting rights.

The above circular has been issued to address practical difficulties being faced in reporting transfer of shareholding and in order to keep the record of shareholding of companies updated.

The above clarification would encourage companies to report any change of 25% or less in shareholding, membership or voting rights to the Registrar.

Additionally, since, the company’s information/returns maintained by the Registrar are public documents which may be inspected and certified copies may be obtained by any person, hence, updated shareholding information will be available to the stakeholders and the interested parties.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Company May 2017

Recent Stories

Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Mar ..

Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz

2 minutes ago
 Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on ..

Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday

2 minutes ago
 Global stock markets fluctuate as geopolitics, inf ..

Global stock markets fluctuate as geopolitics, inflation concerns rise

41 seconds ago
 National Polio campaign starts in five districts o ..

National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region

5 minutes ago
 PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayo ..

PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor

5 minutes ago
 PM, German ambassador discuss ties

PM, German ambassador discuss ties

5 minutes ago
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM

Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM

5 minutes ago
 BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride o ..

BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award

5 minutes ago
 11 profiteers arrested during crackdown

11 profiteers arrested during crackdown

14 minutes ago
 Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati War ..

Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ r ..

14 minutes ago
 CM greets Hindu community on Holi

CM greets Hindu community on Holi

3 minutes ago
 Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly

Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business