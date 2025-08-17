Open Menu

SECP Issues Notification Of Final Amendments In Public Offering Regime

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2025 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued the notification of final Amendments in the Public offering regime.

The regime—comprising the Public Offering Regulations, 2017 and the Public Offering (Regulated Securities Activities Licensing) Regulations, 2017—governs the offer of equity securities, debt instruments, and units of REIT schemes to the general public.

The revamped regime has become effective from the date of notification, i.e., August 6, 2025. Future IPO transactions shall be executed in accordance with the amended regulations, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The SECP had earlier approved amendments to the public offering regime following wide-ranging stakeholder consultations.

The updated regulations aim to optimize the IPO experience for issuers and investors by promoting competition, leveraging technology, improving transparency, and introducing a more robust and inclusive price discovery mechanism in the capital market.

Key changes include permitting banks and DFIs to act as Consultants to the Issue for equity offerings, as well as introducing a more transparent price discovery process by replacing the single bookrunner model with the concept of “Eligible Participant”, enabling wider investor participation.

Notifications for the final amendments are available on the SECP website.

