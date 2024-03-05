Open Menu

SECP, Ministry Of Education Sign MoU To Promote Financial Literacy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 07:24 PM

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to promote financial literacy among students at federal educational institutions

The SECP Chairman Akif Saeed and the Special Secretary of Federal Education and Professional Training Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani signed the MoU, said a news release issued here.

The MoU aims to integrate financial literacy topics into the curriculum of federal government schools and colleges, equipping educators with necessary skills through a teacher's training program, and conducting interactive seminars for students across all degree colleges in Islamabad.

On the occasion, the SECP chairman emphasized that empowering youngsters with financial literacy is critical to ensuring that they could learn fundamental concepts like budgeting, saving, investing, and debt management from an early age.

Awareness of financial risks and responsibilities reduces their vulnerability to financial pitfalls, such as debt accumulation and poor investment choices, he stated.

Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani emphasized the government's steadfast commitment to advancing financial literacy initiatives. He stressed the significance of integrating financial education into secondary and higher secondary level curricula to equip students with practical financial knowledge. He also highlighted the pivotal role of a financially literate youth population in driving economic growth through fostering a culture of savings, investment, and entrepreneurship.

More Stories From Business