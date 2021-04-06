UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SECP Opens Second Cohort Of Its Regulatory Sandbox

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 07:28 PM

SECP opens second cohort of its Regulatory Sandbox

To spur innovation in its regulated sectors, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has announced the launch of second cohort of its Regulatory Sandbox

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :To spur innovation in its regulated sectors, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has announced the launch of second cohort of its Regulatory Sandbox.

The Regulatory Sandbox is a tailored regulatory environment that allows entities/firms to conduct limited scale live tests of innovative products, services, processes, and business models in a controlled environment, said a press release issued here.

SECP had earlier last year issued the Regulatory Sandbox Guidelines 2019.

Under second cohort, the application window will be open from April 15, till May 14, for all eligible persons including registered companies, unregistered startups and FinTech firms.

The unregistered entities would have to get registered upon successful experiment. The application form, eligibility criteria and related documents are provided in the Regulatory Sandbox Guidelines placed at SECP's website and can be accessed at https://www.secp.gov.pk/document/secp-regulatory-sandbox-guidelines-2019/?wpdmdl=37476 The Commission has formed a six-member committee, headed by Chairman SECP Aamir Khan to evaluate the applications.

In the second cohort preference will be given to innovation in the areas of Digital Assets/Security Token Offerings (STOs), Non-Bank Financial Companies, Blockchain/ Distributed Ledger Solutions for Capital Markets, Digital Identity/AML/KYC, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotic Processes Automation based solutions.

Female entrepreneurs are highly encouraged to apply.

All the applications will undergo preliminary screening and detailed evaluation. Successful applicants will be allowed to test and experiment their innovative ideas and solutions for a period of six months.

Upon completion of experimentation period, the entities registered in Sandbox will submit detailed completion report to SECP, following which future course of action for the tested solutions will be determined.

Complete applications with all the requisite information can be emailed to: sandbox@secp.gov.pkAny queries or questions with respect to the application process can be emailed to: sandbox@secp.gov.pk

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Business Aamir Khan April May 2019 Market All From

Recent Stories

The visit of the Russian Foreign Minister to Pakis ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai Economy closes down 11 stores, fines 252 for ..

16 minutes ago

Eight more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

21 seconds ago

AC Timergara visits Sasta Bazaars

22 seconds ago

Spain, France bring home thousands stranded in Mor ..

24 seconds ago

US stocks pause at records as IMF lifts outlook

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.