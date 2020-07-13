Secretary Commerce appreciates TDAP role for, providing policy input trade institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Secretary Ministry of Commerce, Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui on Monday appreciated the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) prominent role, as direct interface with the trade, in providing policy input to Ministry of Commerce.

He said TDAP is prime institution of the country ,which was not only providing policy input to Ministry of Commerce but other ministries in addition to trade facilitation and trade promotion work, said in press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

The Secretary Commerce said this while visiting the TDAP today, where he was received by Chief Executive and Acting Secretary TDAP.

Secretary Commerce assured his full support to resolve the issues raised by the exporters.

He said that Ministry of Commerce would take up the matters with other relevant federal ministries as well as respective provincial governments on priority to facilitate the exporters and boost exports of the country.

He advised the exporters to maintain liaison with Ministry of Commerce and TDAP for better implementation of policies.

During the visit, Secretary Commerce was briefed about the TDAP's ongoing initiatives.

He advised to focus especially on virtual exhibitions, B2B marketplace, research and data analytic, as the participation in physical exhibitions has reduced drastically, because of ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Secretary Commerce also held meetings with leading exporters of textile and rice sector.

He was apprised of hurdles faced by the exporters including shortage of gas and other utilities, clearance of DLTL dues, refund of taxes, role of other government departments in promotion of exports, regulatory issues, market access issues with some specific countries and role of the Federal Government in resolving the problems faced by the exporters at provincial and local levels.