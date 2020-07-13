UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Commerce Appreciates TDAP Role For, Providing Policy Input Trade Institutions

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 08:50 PM

Secretary Commerce appreciates TDAP role for, providing policy input trade institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Secretary Ministry of Commerce, Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui on Monday appreciated the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) prominent role, as direct interface with the trade, in providing policy input to Ministry of Commerce.

He said TDAP is prime institution of the country ,which was not only providing policy input to Ministry of Commerce but other ministries in addition to trade facilitation and trade promotion work, said in press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

The Secretary Commerce said this while visiting the TDAP today, where he was received by Chief Executive and Acting Secretary TDAP.

Secretary Commerce assured his full support to resolve the issues raised by the exporters.

He said that Ministry of Commerce would take up the matters with other relevant federal ministries as well as respective provincial governments on priority to facilitate the exporters and boost exports of the country.

He advised the exporters to maintain liaison with Ministry of Commerce and TDAP for better implementation of policies.

During the visit, Secretary Commerce was briefed about the TDAP's ongoing initiatives.

He advised to focus especially on virtual exhibitions, B2B marketplace, research and data analytic, as the participation in physical exhibitions has reduced drastically, because of ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Secretary Commerce also held meetings with leading exporters of textile and rice sector.

He was apprised of hurdles faced by the exporters including shortage of gas and other utilities, clearance of DLTL dues, refund of taxes, role of other government departments in promotion of exports, regulatory issues, market access issues with some specific countries and role of the Federal Government in resolving the problems faced by the exporters at provincial and local levels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Exports Visit Gas Market Commerce Textile Government

Recent Stories

DCD announces Public Policy Development Guide for ..

11 minutes ago

OIC condemns Houthi attacks on civilians in Saudi ..

26 minutes ago

Induction Ceremony Of Pakistan Navy Ship Yarmook H ..

1 hour ago

The Hope Probe is ready for its 7-month long journ ..

1 hour ago

Masood thanks UK, EU MPs for cross-party support t ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan not included in China factory relocation ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.