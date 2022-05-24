UrduPoint.com

Secretary ET&NC KP Abolishes Saturday Off

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has abolished the Saturday off for District Excise and Taxation Offices across the province in May and June to ensure achievement of the revenue target and facilitation of taxpayers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has abolished the Saturday off for District Excise and Taxation Offices across the province in May and June to ensure achievement of the revenue target and facilitation of taxpayers.

He has directed all staff of the department to ensure their attendance in offices on Saturday, said a notification issued by the department here on Tuesday.

