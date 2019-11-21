UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On "Application Of Modern Business Tools In SMEs" Held At Korangi Association Of Trade And Industry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 10:04 PM

Seminar on

A seminar on "Application of KPI (Harvard Tool) and to maintain a balanced Score card of business" was held here at Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :A seminar on "Application of KPI (Harvard Tool) and to maintain a balanced Score card of business" was held here at Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

It was organized in collaboration among KATI, SMEDA and International Council UK (Pakistan Chapter), said a press release on Thursday.

Dr. Qazi Aafaq briefed the participants regarding the application of the tool to improve business performance and less cost of production. He said that these tools were adopted by business enterprises in many countries of the world.

KATI Senior Vice President Muhammad Ikram Rajput said economic stability of any country could only be ensured by promotion of SMEs sector and we should find ways to make this sector more viable and cost effective by using modern tools and techniques.

Vice President of KATI Syed Wajid Hussain, Head of KATI's standing committee on seminar and workshop Zaki Ahmed Sharif, Hasham A Razzaq and others also participated in the seminar.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Kati United Kingdom Korangi Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Cloudy weather forecast expected in most parts of ..

1 minute ago

Opposition members of Sindh Assembly call on Gover ..

1 minute ago

Two new offshore LNG terminals to be built at Port ..

1 minute ago

Opening Day Of 13th DTA Chief Of The Naval Staff A ..

1 hour ago

Ethiopia Prime Minister praises referendum for new ..

1 minute ago

DOC seeks proposals for development, O&M schemes

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.