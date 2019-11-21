Seminar On "Application Of Modern Business Tools In SMEs" Held At Korangi Association Of Trade And Industry

A seminar on "Application of KPI (Harvard Tool) and to maintain a balanced Score card of business" was held here at Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :A seminar on "Application of KPI (Harvard Tool) and to maintain a balanced Score card of business " was held here at Korangi Association of Trade and Industry KATI ).

It was organized in collaboration among KATI, SMEDA and International Council UK (Pakistan Chapter), said a press release on Thursday.

Dr. Qazi Aafaq briefed the participants regarding the application of the tool to improve business performance and less cost of production. He said that these tools were adopted by business enterprises in many countries of the world.

KATI Senior Vice President Muhammad Ikram Rajput said economic stability of any country could only be ensured by promotion of SMEs sector and we should find ways to make this sector more viable and cost effective by using modern tools and techniques.

Vice President of KATI Syed Wajid Hussain, Head of KATI's standing committee on seminar and workshop Zaki Ahmed Sharif, Hasham A Razzaq and others also participated in the seminar.