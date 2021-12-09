UrduPoint.com

Serbia Discussing With Russia Additional Gas Supplies - Vucic

Thu 09th December 2021 | 06:00 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters that he had discussed with the management of Russia's Gazprom energy giant the receipt of additional gas volumes from Russia in excess of 2 billion cubic meters per year.

Gazprom said yesterday that for the first 11 months of this year it exported 57 percent more gas to Serbia than during the entire 2020. Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Vucic discussed urgent issues of cooperation, in particular gas supplies. The working meeting took place in the conference call mode.

"Yesterday I had a conversation, and we did not publish it, with Alexey Miller.

(Director of the state-owned Srbijagas Dusan) Bajatovic went to St. Petersburg, and from January 1 we will have that 'new gas' at $270 per 1,000 cubic meters," Vucic told reporters.

"We are talking about the volumes, which are stipulated up to 2 billion at the annual level. Now we are talking about that if due to cold days in addition, and in this our Russian friends have always helped, if necessary, we will pay extra and take larger volumes. But it should not be at some fabulous prices, and I am convinced that Alexey Miller will help us on this issue," he said.

