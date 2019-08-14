UrduPoint.com
Serbia Plans To Find Partners For Key Firms To Reduce Pressure On Budget - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Serbia is planning to find strategic partners for companies that put an additional strain on the state budget, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said in an interview with the Tanjug news agency on Wednesday.

According to Brnabic, Belgrade has such plans for public company for underground coal mining Resavica, whose four mines will be shut down upon the recommendation of the International Monetary Fund. Moreover, Brnabic noted that a strategic partner was needed for HIP Azotara Pancevo, the company producing mineral fertilizers, as it had recently gone bankrupt.

The government is also searching for a partner for HIP-Petrohemija, but offers that the company receives are not in line with the state's expectations so far, Brnabic explained.

Brnabic added that, except for resolving the issues of companies, the government planned to focus on increasing investments in infrastructure. According to the prime minister, funds for implementing large infrastructure project will come including from the 2020 budget.

