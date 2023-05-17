UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 08:06 PM

SEZ for Mandi Bahauddin district announced

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanvir Wednesday announced the establishment of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Mandi Bahauddin district

He also directed the authorities concerned for immediate execution of the project to benefit local businessmen.

According to Punjab Industries Department's spokesman here, the minister was talking to business community at Mandi Bahauddin Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He also directed the authorities concerned for immediate execution of the project to benefit local businessmen.

According to Punjab Industries Department's spokesman here, the minister was talking to business community at Mandi Bahauddin Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

SM Tanvir highlighted the positive impact of this initiative on grassroots industrial growth in Mandi Bahauddin, Lala Musa, Kharian, Jhelum, Gujrat, and Wazirabad.

He anticipated increased industrial growth and investments, leading to new employment opportunities.

SM Tanvir mentioned plans to enhance Mandi Bahauddin CCI role in boosting Basmati rice exports.

He pledged support for the development of a theme park and the strengthening of the women's chamber of commerce & industry. Mandi Bahauddin Industrial Estate would be revitalized and a dedicated desk would be established at the DC office to assist industrialists, he added.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Bilal Afzal and a number of prominent local industrialists were also present.

