Shafay For Bringing New Investments To Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 11:14 PM
Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Chaudhry Shafay Hussain on Wednesday underscored the need to bring new investment in Punjab so as to create new employment opportunities and vowed to make the province as a real trade and investment hub
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Chaudhry Shafay Hussain on Wednesday underscored the need to bring new investment in Punjab so as to create new employment opportunities and vowed to make the province as a real trade and investment hub.
He expressed these views during his visit to Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) office here. The Board CEO Jalal Hassan briefed the minister about the performance of PBIT and its future line of action.
Chaudhry Shafay Hussain called for arranging road shows in such countries having potential to invest here in Punjab. He said that the PBIT Board of Directors would be activated soon and such persons would be introduced in the PBIT who can play their vigorous role to bring new investment in the province.
The Provincial Minister directed the authorities concerned to persuade the solar panel companies to manufacture solar panels at the local level.
The PBIT Chief Executive Officer Jalal Hassan apprised the minister that 18 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) have been established across the province while six more SEZs would be established during the current year. He added that 3,685 NOCs (No Objection Certificates) have so far been issued to the investors and industrialists through six business Facilitation Centres established in Punjab. Since 2009, he mentioned, the PBIT has provided facilitation for USD 6.38 billion investment. The relevant PBIT officers also attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'
EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
CM Maryam vows strict action against corrupt mafias in govt hospitals
PM,CM meeting to bring positive changes: Musadik Malik
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz pays surprise visit to PIC
Methane emissions from energy sector rose in 2023: IEA
Najmul guides Bangladesh to comfortable win against Sri Lanka
Cuba's currency conundrum: four ways to pay
ACs, Mukhtiarkars visit markets, imposes fine
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Niazi calls on Prime Minister Muha ..
More Stories From Business
-
Cuba's currency conundrum: four ways to pay5 minutes ago
-
European stocks advance as Wall Street trades sideways9 minutes ago
-
Adidas reports first loss in 30 years on Kanye fallout1 hour ago
-
Volkswagen 2023 profits rise, but warns on slow sales growth3 hours ago
-
Chinese loans aimed at steering Pakistan out of debt trap: consul general3 hours ago
-
New Govt gears up efforts to start work on 5 new economic corridors3 hours ago
-
European stocks advance and bitcoin hits record high3 hours ago
-
LCCI urges FBR to review amendment to Sales Tax Rules of 20064 hours ago
-
Excise dept serves warning notices on 17,000 commercial tax defaulters4 hours ago
-
Adidas reports 2023 loss on Kanye fallout4 hours ago
-
Tree plantation drive in full-swing in all KP economic zones5 hours ago
-
PCJCCI organises tour to Walled City for Chinese delegation5 hours ago