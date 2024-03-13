Shafay for bringing new investments to Punjab

Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Chaudhry Shafay Hussain on Wednesday underscored the need to bring new investment in Punjab so as to create new employment opportunities and vowed to make the province as a real trade and investment hub

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Chaudhry Shafay Hussain on Wednesday underscored the need to bring new investment in Punjab so as to create new employment opportunities and vowed to make the province as a real trade and investment hub.

He expressed these views during his visit to Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) office here. The Board CEO Jalal Hassan briefed the minister about the performance of PBIT and its future line of action.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain called for arranging road shows in such countries having potential to invest here in Punjab. He said that the PBIT Board of Directors would be activated soon and such persons would be introduced in the PBIT who can play their vigorous role to bring new investment in the province.

The Provincial Minister directed the authorities concerned to persuade the solar panel companies to manufacture solar panels at the local level.

The PBIT Chief Executive Officer Jalal Hassan apprised the minister that 18 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) have been established across the province while six more SEZs would be established during the current year. He added that 3,685 NOCs (No Objection Certificates) have so far been issued to the investors and industrialists through six business Facilitation Centres established in Punjab. Since 2009, he mentioned, the PBIT has provided facilitation for USD 6.38 billion investment. The relevant PBIT officers also attended the meeting.