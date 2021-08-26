UrduPoint.com

Shafique Ahmad Appointed As Chief FBR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Shafique Ahmad appointed as Chief FBR

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) appointed Shafique Ahmad Latki, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Customs Services (PCS) as Chief, FBR (HQ), Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) appointed Shafique Ahmad Latki, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Customs Services (PCS) as Chief, FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here on Thursday, he has relinquished the charge of the post of Director, Directorate General of Customs Valuation, Karachi and assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notified that Engr. Habib Ahmad, a PCS/BS-19 officer has assumed the charge of the post Director (OPS), Directorate General of Transit Trade, Karachi.

Farid Ahmed Khan, a PCS/BS-19 officer has assumed the charge of the post Secretary, FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

FBR notified that Abid Hussain Hakro, a PCS/BS-19 officer has assumed the charge of the post Director (OPS), Directorate of Transit Trade, Gwadar.

Muhammad Saeed Watto, a PCS/BS-19 officer has assumed the charge of the post Director (OPS), Directorate of Cross Border Currency Movement, Islamabad.

