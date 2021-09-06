UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Gold Futures Close Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 03:25 PM

Shanghai gold futures close higher

Gold futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange

SHANGHAI, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was up 3.08 Yuan (about 48 U.S. cents) to close at 380.96 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for six listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 184,334 lots, with a turnover of about 70.19 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Shanghai Futures Exchange January December Gold Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens to $7.49bln in f ..

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens to $7.49bln in first two months of current FY2 ..

6 minutes ago
 Careem appoints a new Commercial Director, as the ..

Careem appoints a new Commercial Director, as the food and grocery vertical expa ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE announces 977 new COVID-19 cases, 1,314 recove ..

UAE announces 977 new COVID-19 cases, 1,314 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

12 minutes ago
 Lawyers of Belarus' Opposition Figures Kolesnikova ..

Lawyers of Belarus' Opposition Figures Kolesnikova, Znak to Challenge Prison Sen ..

3 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed chairs Digital Quality of Life Coun ..

Saif bin Zayed chairs Digital Quality of Life Council meeting

27 minutes ago
 Romania Evacuates 80 More Afghans From Kabul to Pa ..

Romania Evacuates 80 More Afghans From Kabul to Pakistan - Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.