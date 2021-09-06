Shanghai gold futures close higher

(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGHAI, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was up 3.08 Yuan (about 48 U.S. cents) to close at 380.96 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for six listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 184,334 lots, with a turnover of about 70.19 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.