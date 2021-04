Shanghai natural rubber futures close lower

Natural rubber futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Natural rubber futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active natural rubber contract for September 2021 delivery was down 410 Yuan (about 62.52 U.S. Dollars) to close at 13,460 yuan a tonne.